YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,714 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $89,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 3,137,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

