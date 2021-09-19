XYO 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.56 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, XYO has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $443.07 million and approximately $21.56 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046399 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

