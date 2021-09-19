Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Update

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 95,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,415. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

