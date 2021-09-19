X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,973.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,284 shares of company stock worth $328,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 199,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,866. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

