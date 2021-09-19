World Asset Management Inc Sells 160 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

