World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

