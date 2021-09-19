World Asset Management Inc Has $585,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

