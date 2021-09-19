World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.58. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.72. 56,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,062 shares of company stock worth $4,645,176 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

