Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0944 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $758,537.10 and $77,239.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,020.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.55 or 0.07104347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00374917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.57 or 0.01306879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00118137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.08 or 0.00564502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00488005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00326580 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.