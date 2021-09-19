Wolverine Trading LLC Lowers Stake in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its stake in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $341,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $507,000.

OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $14.14 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

