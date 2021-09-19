Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

SHACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

