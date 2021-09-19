Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $20.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 1,337 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

