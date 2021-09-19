WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.40. 666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

