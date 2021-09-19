WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,355 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.64 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

