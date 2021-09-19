WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

