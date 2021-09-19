WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $709,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $872.58 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

