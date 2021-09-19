WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $694,000 Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,181,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 187.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 117,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 107,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI opened at $13.91 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

