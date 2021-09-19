WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

