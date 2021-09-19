WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DSPG shares. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.