Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $40.07 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.47 or 0.00042972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and $24.63 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00071133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00120876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00174019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.49 or 0.07055945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.11 or 1.00070364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00851734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,082,507 coins and its circulating supply is 1,957,507 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

