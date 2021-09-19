Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 380 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $288.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,793. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

