Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

