Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. 6,572,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,582. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

