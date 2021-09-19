Wharton Business Group LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.96. 30,775,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

