Westpac Banking Corp Sells 101,776 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,026,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $74.76. 20,939,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,671,255. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

