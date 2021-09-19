Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 3,459 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

