Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.06.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.79. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

