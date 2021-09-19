Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,031,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

