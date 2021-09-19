Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,117,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

