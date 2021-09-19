WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WESCO International by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WESCO International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in WESCO International by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.