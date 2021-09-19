Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.88.

WERN opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

