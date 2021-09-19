Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $139,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. 34,909,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

