WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

