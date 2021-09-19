WazirX Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $407.66 million and approximately $80.85 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

