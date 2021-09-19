Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

