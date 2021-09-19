Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

