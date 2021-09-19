Wanchain One Day Volume Reaches $4.35 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $172.73 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,637,644 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

