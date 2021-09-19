Wagerr (WGR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,169.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $6,169.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.90 or 0.00600086 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,277,001 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.