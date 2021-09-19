Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by Warburg Research to Hold

Warburg Research lowered shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the stock.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

