VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 50.4% in August

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYNE. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,511 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

