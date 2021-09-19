Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.57 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 52.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00009922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $89.70 million and $6.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00130847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047933 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.