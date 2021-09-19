Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Vtex stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,650. Vtex has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

