Voyager Token Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $700.99 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00006569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046729 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

