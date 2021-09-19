Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,631. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

