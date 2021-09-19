Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. 5,390,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

