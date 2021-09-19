Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

