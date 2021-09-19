Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

VOD stock traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 114.32 ($1.49). 116,225,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,998,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.85. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.61 billion and a PE ratio of 381.07.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

