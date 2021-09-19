Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
