VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $29.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,753 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 1,366,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,924. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.