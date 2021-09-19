Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

VST stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

