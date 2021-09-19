Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 44.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.